Sara’s uncle and stepmother decline to testify.

London: It was reported on Monday that the uncle and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, whose death has exposed a horrific story of ongoing abuse, have declined to testify in their defense.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey for murder and causing or permitting the child’s death alongside Beinash Batool, 30, and Faisal Malik, 29.

At a crucial point in the trial, Mr. Justice Cavanagh reminded the defendants—through their legal representatives—that their silence could be interpreted negatively by the jury, leading them to decide not to testify.

Sharif acknowledged assaulting Sara earlier in the trial, but he denied intentionally killing her or causing her to suffer severe injuries. Additionally, he has denied allegations that he caused the burns or bite marks discovered on her corpse, attributing those wounds to other people.

Sharif attempted to place the blame on Batool and Malik after telling the court that he accepted “full responsibility” for his daughter’s murder. Sharif’s story was contested by prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC, who claimed that the three defendants conspired to conceal their crimes.