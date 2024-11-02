Ad image
NewsWorld View

Sara Sharif was abused by her father for years after she was murdered, according to the evidence.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
LONDON: Unsettling evidence of a history of abuse allegedly inflicted on the child by her father, stepmother, and uncle has surfaced during the current trial involving the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

The terrible conclusion of a campaign of abuse and neglect, according to the prosecution, was Sara’s death in Woking, Surrey, on August 8 of last year.

The jury heard information from a series of texts sent between 2020 and 2023 between Sara’s sister and her stepmother, Beinash Batool, during Thursday’s session.

According to reports, Batool blamed Sara’s “naughty behavior” for the penalties, even claiming that a supernatural entity was responsible for her disobedience and informing her sister that “she’s got a jinn in her.”

In a number of texts, Batool described her husband Urfan as having violent outbursts and related stories of him physically assaulting Sara, verbally threatening her, and making her sit up all night.

She said that Sara had ripped documents, concealed keys, and mangled his clothing—all of which she characterized as “rebellious” and symptomatic of her alleged “bad behavior.”

You Might Also Like

After breaking into the house of England captain Ben Stokes, a man was taken into custody.

As Israel escalates its attacks, the likelihood of a ceasefire declines.

Attaullah Tarar: Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan

National Savings Returns Are Cut

In Indonesia’s bid for 500,000 metric tonnes of rice, Pakistani rice was the lowest priced.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article As Israel escalates its attacks, the likelihood of a ceasefire declines.
Next Article After breaking into the house of England captain Ben Stokes, a man was taken into custody.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

After breaking into the house of England captain Ben Stokes, a man was taken into custody.
News Sports
As Israel escalates its attacks, the likelihood of a ceasefire declines.
News World View
Attaullah Tarar: Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan
Business News
National Savings Returns Are Cut
Business News