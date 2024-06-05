Sales of cement increase

KARACHI: Cement sales overall, both domestic and export, rose to 4.275 million tonnes in May from 3.965 million tonnes in the same month the previous year, an eight percent gain.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) provided data showing that exports increased by 72% to 917,962 tonnes from 533,215 tonnes, while local sales decreased 2.17 percent to 3.357 million tonnes from 3.432 million tonnes year over year.

Cement dispatches increased by 3 percent to 41.730 million tonnes in 11MFY24 from 40.516 million tonnes in the same period the previous year.

Exports increased by 66.26 percent to 6.633 million tonnes from 3.990 million tonnes in 11MFY24, while domestic despatches decreased by 4 percent to 35.097 million tonnes from 36.526 million tonnes in 11MFY23.

APCMA spokesman: while the business is mostly dependent on domestic markets to realize its potential, the healthy increase in exports is a positive sign.

He stated that the cement industry’s persistent negative increase in local sales for the ninth consecutive month is a major cause for concern.