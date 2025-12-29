S Korea’s ex-first lady accused of taking bribes, meddling in state affairs

A special prosecutor in South Korea has accused the wife of former President Yoon ‍Suk-yeol of interfering ‍in state affairs in return for expensive valuables and money.

Min Jung-ki’s comments on Monday came a day after he wrapped up a yearlong investigation into Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law and other scandals related to the once-powerful couple.

The prosecution team earlier this month sought ​a 15-year prison sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, who ‍is under detention and currently on trial for suspected acceptance of bribes for mediation and other charges.

Kim has denied any wrongdoing.

A lower court ruling on Kim is expected on January 28.

Min said Kim “took ⁠advantage of the status of the president’s spouse to receive money and expensive valuables, and has been widely involved in various personnel appointments and nominations”.

He said South Korea’s institutions were “severely undermined by abuses of power” by Kim. Meanwhile, his team alleged that bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totalled up to 377.25 million won ($263,000).

Kim’s lawyers slammed the prosecutor’s findings.

“Investigations do not end because one says so, but are eventually completed with evidence in ​court,” the lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

They said ‌they would work “to ensure that procedural legitimacy and defense rights are thoroughly guaranteed so that facts are not exaggerated or distorted into political framing”.

The prosecution team has also indicted Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, now on ‌trial, after the religious group was suspected of giving Kim valuables, including two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace, as part ‌of its efforts to win influence.

Han has denied ⁠that she directed her church to bribe Kim.

Kim also allegedly received luxury jewellery, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch, according to the special prosecutor’s team.

Former President Yoon denied that he was aware of these transactions when pressed by investigators, “a claim that many find difficult to accept”, said assistant special prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

“Various people who did not have a common denominator with each other visited Kim Keon-hee, not the president, and asked for what they wanted, and gave money ‌and goods,” the assistant special prosecutor said.

“As a result, their request was realised.”

Yoon, who was removed from office following his martial law bid, is on trial for suspected masterminding of an insurrection, a charge that could ‍mean a life sentence or even the death penalty.

He has denied the charges.

A lower court ruling on Yoon is expected early in 2026.