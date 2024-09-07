Russian airstrike on Ukraine resulted in one death and numerous injuries.

According to officials, Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Pavlograd on Friday resulted in one fatality and more than 60 injuries, including numerous children.

Since Kyiv started an unprecedented cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk region last month, Russia has increased its aircraft bombardment against Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian air force, five Iskander ballistic missiles were fired against Pavlograd in the center Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian territory.

Governor Sergiy Lysak of the region said, “It’s a difficult day for the region.” Along with one death, “the number of people injured in Pavlograd has risen to 64.” Five kids were among the injured, according to Lysak, including two boys and a girl, ages four and nine.

A number of businesses throughout the city suffered damage from rocket attacks. He said, “There were damages to over thirty multi-story buildings, a kindergarten, and twenty-seven shops.” According to Lysak, the attack caused “several fires in the city,” including one in a high-rise apartment complex.

Russia frequently targets Pavlograd, which is the location of an explosives manufacturing facility. The city is roughly 100 kilometers from the neighboring Donetsk area, where Russian forces are advancing. Before the Russian invasion in February 2022, the population was estimated to be around 100,000.

Rescuers were attempting to remove occupants from a severely damaged apartment complex in pictures from the strike that were released by the interior ministry.

There were several windows with blown-out glass releasing thick black smoke, and there were tree branches all over the ground in front of the structure.

A Russian air strike on the village of Krasnopillia on Friday resulted in the death of a 66-year-old lady in her home and the wounding of four people in a separate incident in the northern border province of Sumy, according to the regional prosecutor.

The assaults follow a horrific week of aircraft raids on Ukraine by Russian planes. A rare Russian missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday claimed the lives of seven persons.

One of the bloodiest single airstrikes of the invasion claimed 55 lives on Tuesday when it came to strikes on a military training complex in the central city of Poltava.