Ad image
NewsWorld View

Russia-Ukraine War: List Of Key Events, Day 1,310

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
4 Min Read
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,310
Members of Russian youth military-patriotic clubs take part in competitions during the Military-Patriotic Festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on September 25, 2025

Here is how things stand on Friday, September 26:

Contents
FightingRegional securityPolitics and diplomacyPeace talks

Fighting

  • Ukrainian naval drones hit Russian ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse on Wednesday, causing the temporary suspension of operations by Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft’s oil terminals at the sites, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source.
  • A drone was downed and detonated approximately 800m (some 0.5 miles) from the perimeter of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region after 22 Russian drones were observed in the vicinity of the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.
  • Russian state news agency TASS claimed that Ukraine attempted an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in western Russia – one of the biggest nuclear plants in the country.
  • Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv and surrounding districts are facing major power cuts after a Russian attack on critical infrastructure, affecting approximately 30,000 consumers, a local official said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this years theme for the annual global meeting being Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, on September 24, 2025 

Regional security

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for “effective deterrence” by NATO in response to repeated airspace violations by Russia and reiterated the military alliance’s commitment to use “all necessary military and non-military tools” to defend itself.
  • NATO’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte has backed United States President Donald Trump’s comments this week that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace.
  • Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu said European states must respond “firmly but proportionally” to provocations, such as having their national airspace violated, adding that Romania’s top defence council agreed on a clear chain of command response in case of airspace breaches by manned and unmanned aircraft.
  • German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall plans to build a new ammunition plant in Latvia, expanding the capability of the Baltic nation bordering Russia to defend itself militarily as European countries race to increase their defence capabilities in the wake of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Politics and diplomacy

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be ready to step down from his position when the war with Russia is over, he told the Axios news site.
  • Trump said NATO’s relationship with the US was the strongest it has ever been, speaking from the White House on Thursday during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone call with Trump to discuss energy security in Central Europe, as the prime minister explained to the US president that Hungary’s energy supply cannot be guaranteed without Russian gas and oil imports.

Peace talks

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow assumed the Trump administration still maintained the political will to find a solution to the war with Ukraine, and that Russia was ready to engage in peace negotiations.
  • Peskov’s comment comes just days after Trump abruptly shifted his rhetoric and said he believed Kyiv could recapture all of its land taken by Russia.

You Might Also Like

Asia Cup: 4 Key Takeaways From Pakistan’s Win Against Bangladesh

Meta Expands ‘Teen Accounts’ To Facebook And Messenger

Ex-Indian CJ’s Claims On Babri Masjid Ignite Fresh Storm

Quetta’s Train Link To Rest Of The Country Remains Severed

Provision Of Suzuki Engines To AJKTEVTA Institutions By Pak Suzuki Motors A Commendable Initiative: Chairman AJKTEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Asia Cup: 4 key takeaways from Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh Asia Cup: 4 Key Takeaways From Pakistan’s Win Against Bangladesh
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Asia Cup: 4 key takeaways from Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh
Asia Cup: 4 Key Takeaways From Pakistan’s Win Against Bangladesh
News Sports
Meta expands ‘teen accounts’ to Facebook and Messenger
Meta Expands ‘Teen Accounts’ To Facebook And Messenger
News Science & Tech
Ex-Indian CJ’s claims on Babri Masjid ignite fresh storm
Ex-Indian CJ’s Claims On Babri Masjid Ignite Fresh Storm
News Region
Quetta’s train link to rest of the country remains severed
Quetta’s Train Link To Rest Of The Country Remains Severed
National News