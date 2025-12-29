Ad image
NewsSports

Ronaldo Confident Of Reaching 1,000 Goals, Keen To Keep Playing

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Ronaldo confident of reaching 1,000 goals, keen to keep playing
Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo said his passion for the game remains undimmed and that he is still motivated to reach his target of 1,000 career goals after the Portuguese forward was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s double for Saudi side Al-Nassr on Saturday took his tally to 956 goals for club and country, and with the 40-year-old set to play on for “one or two more years” his target looks achievable.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” he said after receiving the award for the second consecutive year.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries.”

You Might Also Like

US Pledges $2bn For UN Aid Work With ‘Adapt, Shrink Or Die’ Warning

Injured Archer Included In England T20 World Cup Squad But No Place For Smith

Telecom Industry Demands Rational Spectrum Auction Policy

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s First Female Prime Minister, Dies At 80 After Prolonged illness

Nine Dead, 30 Injured In Smog-related Accidents In Punjab

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bondi Beach attack hero says wanted to protect ‘innocent people’ Bondi Beach Attack Hero Says Wanted To Protect ‘Innocent People’
Next Article S Korea’s ex-first lady accused of taking bribes, meddling in state affairs S Korea’s Ex-first Lady Accused Of Taking Bribes, Meddling In State Affairs
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

US pledges $2bn for UN aid work with ‘adapt, shrink or die’ warning
US Pledges $2bn For UN Aid Work With ‘Adapt, Shrink Or Die’ Warning
News World View
Injured Archer included in England T20 World Cup squad but no place for Smith
Injured Archer Included In England T20 World Cup Squad But No Place For Smith
News Sports
Telecom industry demands rational spectrum auction policy
Telecom Industry Demands Rational Spectrum Auction Policy
News Science & Tech
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, dies at 80 after prolonged illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s First Female Prime Minister, Dies At 80 After Prolonged illness
News Region