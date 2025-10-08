Ad image
Riaz Komervi Vice President PPP UK, in his special message on the 20th anniversary of the October 8, 2005 earthquake,

London, (PR) : Riaz Komervi Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) UK, in his special message on the 20th anniversary of the October 8, 2005 earthquake, said that the memory of that dreadful calamity which claimed countless precious lives, destroyed homes, and damaged the country’s economy is still fresh in our hearts.He said that the devastating earthquake caused large-scale destruction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.He further stated that the way our fellow countrymen and the Pakistan Armed Forces helped the victims with such great spirit is truly commendable.Following the massive devastation caused by the earthquake, the spirit of unity, solidarity, and brotherhood shown in the affected areas is rarely seen in history. The entire nation, under one flag, expressed grief and sorrow while proving their patriotism.
He said that great nations are those which face the challenges around them with patience,courage,and perseverance. The pain of those who lost their lives in the disastrous earthquake can never be forgotten.Despite losing their loved ones and homes, the earthquake victims faced the difficulties with remarkable strength and determination.He added that they share the sorrow of all those who lost their dear ones in the October 8, 2005 earthquake.The entire nation displayed unparalleled solidarity and wholeheartedly helped the victims. Welfare organizations and other countries also played a vital role in the rehabilitation of the affected people.He concluded with a prayer: May Allah Almighty protect our beloved homeland from all kinds of disasters. Ameen, Summa Ameen.

