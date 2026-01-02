Revised PSL governing council puts Mohsin in strong position

LAHORE: The revised governing council of the Pakistan Super League, made after an agreement was signed between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL franchises, has given PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi significant powers to take decisions.

According to the agreement signed between the PCB and the PSL franchisees recently, a copy of which is available with Dawn, nine members of the former (PCB) and eight of the latter (franchises) are members of the governing council. So, in terms of voting for decision-making, the position of the PCB looks strong.

The agreement made between the PCB and franchises says: “A revised PSL governing council has been formed that is headed by the PCB chairman. It will be a consultative body which will work towards a common goal of growing and improving the PSL. The PCB chairman will have all decision-making power over the PSL in respect of any and all decisions.

“The PCB representatives on this PSL governing council will be responsible for providing the PSL team with expert support as required in their expertise area.

“The governing council will, at its discretion, take decisions from time to time regarding arrangements (including who will bear costs) in respect of grounds and umpires for PSL Tournaments,” the agreement reads.

The nine PCB officials who are part of the PSL include its PSL chief executive, PCB chief operating officer, PCB chief financial officer, PSL director, PCB commercial director, senior general manager finance and accounts, PSL senior manager, director media and communications, and one representative from each franchisee.

In PSL 2026, the PCB will have a 9-7 majority because it has decided to own Multan Sultans which were not presented for sale by the PCB, after its previous owner, Ali Tareen, did not purchase it.

PCB’s decision of owning Multan Sultans will deprive the Board of the franchise’s annual fee, which is around Rs1.08 billion. Moreover, significant spending will have to be made on Multan Sultans’ players, coaching staff, their accommodation and travel, making it difficult for the PCB to make profit from the franchise.

On the other hand, the remaining five owners retained their respective franchises.

Two new franchises — to be selected from among six cities on Jan 8 — are being sold which will make PSL an eight-team contest from its 11th edition starting in March.