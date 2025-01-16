Residents claim that Israel and Hamas’ ceasefire agreement was followed by bombings on Gaza.

According to authorities and people in the Palestinian enclave, Israel stepped up its strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and agreement to release hostages was announced. Mediators attempted to stop violence before the truce began on Sunday, according to Reuters.

According to the civil emergency service and locals, Israel’s military intensified its attacks after the announcement, even as people in Gaza and Israel rejoiced over the agreement.

According to medics, 32 individuals were murdered late last night by heavy Israeli airstrikes, particularly in Gaza City. Houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza, and northern Gaza were demolished by the attacks, which persisted early today, according to locals.

Following the truce announcement, there were no reports of Hamas strikes on Israel, and Israel’s military remained silent.

According to a Palestinian official with knowledge of the ceasefire talks, mediators are trying to convince both parties to halt fighting before the truce takes effect.

Netanyahu of Israel praises US President-elect Trump for negotiating the hostage situation.

According to a statement from his office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President-elect Donald Trump over the phone for negotiating a hostage agreement and bringing “an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families.”

According to the statement, Netanyahu pledged to visit Trump in Washington shortly and praised US President Joe Biden over the phone for his assistance in the hostage situation.