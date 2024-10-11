Ad image
BusinessNews

Reserves at SBP increase

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
KARACHI: In the week ending October 4, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $106 million to $10.808 billion, reaching a three-year high, the central bank stated in a news release on Thursday.

By FY25’s end, the government wants to increase the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves to $13 billion. After receiving the first tranche of more than $1 billion from the IMF last month under the 37-month $7 billion new Extended Fund Facility, the SBP’s reserves now stand in double digits. The total amount of foreign reserves held by the nation was $16.047 billion, of which $5.239 billion was held by commercial banks.

You Might Also Like

Mumbai observes a day of mourning in honor of Indian businessman Ratan Tata.

Oil surges 4% amid the US storm

Police report at least 20 people dead in an armed attack on miners in Duki, Balochistan.

Restrict travel before the SCO, diplomats advised

Service interruptions affect mobile users

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Oil surges 4% amid the US storm
Next Article Mumbai observes a day of mourning in honor of Indian businessman Ratan Tata.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Mumbai observes a day of mourning in honor of Indian businessman Ratan Tata.
News Region
Oil surges 4% amid the US storm
Business News
Police report at least 20 people dead in an armed attack on miners in Duki, Balochistan.
National News
Restrict travel before the SCO, diplomats advised
National News