London, (PR) : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) UK leader Raja Shabir Ahmed has stated that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the only fearless leader who fully understood the significance of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.He emphasized that Bhutto boldly represented the sentiments of the Pakistani and Kashmiri people and reinforced Quaid-e-Azam’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Speaking to the media, Raja Shabir Ahmed praised Bhutto as a great leader and the voice of the poor and oppressed.He highlighted Bhutto’s pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear power, adding that he always fought for the rights of workers and the underprivileged.

He further stated that Shaheed Bhutto worked tirelessly for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, securing the country’s international standing and strategic strength. Bhutto’s achievements include introducing Pakistan’s passport system, providing homes to the underprivileged, granting land to farmers, and negotiating the honorable release of 90,000 prisoners of war from India.Additionally, he reclaimed thousands of square kilometers of land from India and established key industrial projects like Pakistan Steel Mills and Wah Cantt Ordnance Factory, which **strengthened national defense and provided employment to millions.Raja Shabir Ahmed lamented that Bhutto was wrongfully hanged, a fact now acknowledged even by PPP’s political opponents.He added that despite countless efforts to eliminate the Bhutto family, the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his brave daughter, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, remains alive.He concluded by saying that Bhutto’s contributions to Pakistan’s development and prosperity can never be forgotten and his absence will always be deeply felt.