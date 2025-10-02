Qayyum Niazi Condemns Police Firing on Peaceful Protesters in AJK

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Kashmir and former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed deep concern over the killing of peaceful protesters due to police firing, strongly condemning what he termed as police brutality.

Speaking to a group of journalists, he said, “The Anwar-led government and its allies must be held accountable for the blood of innocent citizens. Immediate medical assistance must be provided to the injured. I appeal to the public to donate blood wherever it is urgently needed for the wounded.”

He stated that the deteriorating situation in Azad Kashmir is a direct result of the negligence and incompetence of the Prime Minister, claiming that the writ of the state has practically collapsed. Instead of recognizing the people’s fundamental rights, the government has chosen to respond with force and oppression, which is deeply regrettable, he added.

Sardar Niazi called on the Government of Pakistan to intervene immediately and initiate meaningful dialogue with the Joint Public Action Committee. As a first step, he demanded that mobile and internet services be restored without delay.

He further asserted that the Kashmiri people are not against any state institution, nor are they aligned with any anti-Pakistan agenda.

This is a struggle for fundamental rights. Yesterday, the government itself blocked entry points, creating chaos across Azad Kashmir. Peaceful, democratic protest is a basic right, which the government has turned into a violent confrontation,” he said.

He cited the example of a young man’s martyrdom in Muzaffarabad and injuries to over 20 individuals as proof of the government’s excessive use of force. He added that the continued suspension of mobile and internet services has caused immense distress among overseas Kashmiris, who are struggling to contact their families.

Calling for an immediate restoration of internet services, he also offered advice to the leadership of the Joint Public Action Committee.

In the current volatile situation, the geographical sensitivity of the base camp must not be overlooked. Watchfulness against disruptive elements is crucial. No actions should be taken that could harm either the base camp or the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement,he said.