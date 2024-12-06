Ad image
Qatar has resumed mediation for a Gaza truce that was halted last month: source

After a brief break, Qatar has returned to mediating a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas confrontation in Gaza, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Without going into detail about recent conversations with officials, the source told AFP that Qatar has now “returned to mediation” due to the delicate nature of the discussions.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel described Qatar as “an indispensable partner” when asked about attempts for a truce in Gaza on Thursday. He said, “They continue to be so… in the context of working to find an end to this conflict.”

