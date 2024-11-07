Punjab’s haze has caused schools and colleges to close in 18 districts.

LAHORE: As Punjab is engulfed in pollution, the province administration declared Wednesday that all public and private schools in 18 districts would be closed from November 7 to November 17.

The decision comes after the air quality index (AQI) levels alarmingly increased and entered dangerous area, particularly in Lahore, where the AQI peaked on Wednesday morning at an astounding 1,165.

With AQI values staying at dangerous levels all day, Lahore has been especially heavily struck. Unsettling AQI readings were found in a number of locations throughout the city, including Phase 8-DHA at 1,156, Syed Maratib Ali Road at 822, Askari 10 at 813, and other locations with similarly high readings. There have also been reports of hazardous air quality levels in other places, including as Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the senior minister of Punjab, also held a press conference on Wednesday, directing school and college officials to set up online courses and announcing the closure of educational institutions in 18 districts of the province owing to rising smog levels.

Notifications about the closure of educational institutions were also released by the Punjab Environment Department. A-level institutions as well as public and private schools and colleges will close and switch to online learning.

This ruling is applicable to Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bah­a­­uddin, Sialkot, Naro­wal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kas­ur, and Nankana Sahib. The following schools will also stay closed: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal. From November 7 to November 17, the closure period will be in effect.

Working remotely

Additionally, 50% of offices in the public and commercial sectors will have work-from-home policies in place, giving managers the flexibility to choose how many employees work remotely.

Government offices will use “Zoom” for official meetings, and everyone is required to wear masks because the air they breathe is “methane-laden.” Motorcycle riders will be observed by Safe City cameras to make sure they are wearing masks.

According to her, 900 cases of throat and respiratory diseases linked to smog have been reported to hospitals.

Since the AQI readings were predicted to increase over the next week, she encouraged the public to increase awareness of smog prevention through media efforts.

She stated that a formal letter has already been prepared and that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will speak with India on climate diplomacy while working toward a collaborative action plan on the subject.

According to her, Lahore and the neighboring areas are currently being impacted by eastern winds that are blowing from the south to the north.

According to Health Minister Imran Nazir, hospitals now have pollution counters and anti-allergy vaccinations to mitigate the effects of smog. There have been reports of 900 smog-affected patients thus far.

To address smog, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza previously met with Secretary RTA and Deputy Director Environment Ali Ijaz.

Prohibition of heavy transportation

The Environment Protection Act of 1997 established a heavy vehicle ban in Lahore, which will be in force from November 8, 2024, to January 31, 2025. If there are infractions, Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code shall be used.

Plans will be put in place to ensure that citizens have access to necessities, and the provision of food, medicine, fuel, and medical supplies will be exempt. DC Passenger buses having inspection certificates will be excluded, according to Syed Musa Raza.

Additionally exempt will be police, ambulances, the fire department, Rescue 1122, and prisoner vans. According to him, the district government was attempting to reduce air pollution.