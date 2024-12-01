Ad image
NationalNews

Punjab Police: Police stop attack in Mianwali, killing four terrorists

According to a statement from the official spokesperson, Punjab Police prevented an attack on a police station in Mianwali on Sunday, killing four terrorists.

According to the statement, terrorists targeted the Chapri Police Station in the Isa Khel circle, which is situated on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

The spokesperson stated in the handout that “over 20 Khawarij terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, launched a sudden assault on the police station.”

There was a fierce gunfight between the terrorists and the cops. According to the spokeswoman, “the attackers used hand grenades and rocket launchers to target the police station building.”

The handout further stated that “only two police officers suffered minor injuries, and the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe despite the intense assault.”

The statement added that the police had killed four terrorists in retaliatory fire. Senior police officers including Mianwali District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq were on the spot.

The Mianwali Police were praised by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar for effectively fending off the onslaught. The spokesperson claimed that the Punjab Police are “committed to crushing the vile ambitions of the terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij” and that they are still on high alert.

“The police team at Chapri Police Station, including the Elite Force and all personnel involved in the operation, have a high morale,” he continued. The handout stated that IG Punjab promised the Punjab Police will continue to confront peace’s adversaries with the same bravery and tenacity.

Through a formal announcement in July, the government named the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij and ordered all organizations to refer to those responsible for terrorist attacks on Pakistan as khariji, or outcasts.

Attacks against security troops, other law enforcement organizations, and security checkpoints have increased significantly in recent years, especially in Balochistan and KP.

After the TTP pledged to target security personnel and violated a precarious ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022, attacks intensified.

