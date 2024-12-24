“Punjab meets its goal for sowing wheat.”

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani asserted Monday that the province had surpassed the current season’s wheat sowing goal by about 99 percent.

He stated that according to data from the agriculture department, 16.25 million acres of wheat had already been planted, and that the province administration had set a goal of growing wheat on 16.5 million acres.

In a statement about wheat growing, the minister credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s farmer-friendly measures for the achievement, citing the introduction of various programs, including the Green Tractor Programs and Kissan Card, for the benefit of farmers under her direction.

According to him, farmers who owned up to 12.5 acres of land were given Kissan Cards. He went on to say that growers who had planted wheat on 12.5 to 25 acres of land will be given 1,000 laser-levelers of land through an open balloting process.

In a similar vein, farmers with more than 25 acres of wheat growing area would receive 1,000 tractors for free through open voting.

A sufficient supply of DAP and urea was guaranteed throughout the cultivation process, and the inputs were provided at reduced costs.

He said that the cost of the wheat seed bags sold by Punjab Seed Corporation has been down from Rs6,300 to Rs4,500 per bag.