Punjab Kissan cards starting on August 10

LAHORE: As the printing of 250,000 cards gets underway, Chief Minister Punjab Kissan cards will be on sale in Bank of Punjab branches starting on August 10.

It was reported during a meeting presided over by Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo that 100,000 candidates had had their verification completed and that additional applications were being submitted.

Starting on October 15, those with Kissan cards would receive a discount on fertilizer, seeds, and insecticides.

275,000 farmers have applied for the card thus far, according to Mr. Sahoo, who stated that it will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis.