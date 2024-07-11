Ad image
BusinessNews

Punjab Kissan cards starting on August 10

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
LAHORE: As the printing of 250,000 cards gets underway, Chief Minister Punjab Kissan cards will be on sale in Bank of Punjab branches starting on August 10.

It was reported during a meeting presided over by Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo that 100,000 candidates had had their verification completed and that additional applications were being submitted.

Starting on October 15, those with Kissan cards would receive a discount on fertilizer, seeds, and insecticides.

275,000 farmers have applied for the card thus far, according to Mr. Sahoo, who stated that it will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis.

You Might Also Like

US tightens steel and aluminum import regulations

CCP approves the purchase of a soap unit.

Permission to tap phones for ISI is contested at the LHC

Sworn in as the first female chief judge of the LHC is judge Aalia Neelum.

Six people slain in various Balochistan events

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article US tightens steel and aluminum import regulations
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

US tightens steel and aluminum import regulations
Business News
CCP approves the purchase of a soap unit.
Business News
Permission to tap phones for ISI is contested at the LHC
National News
Sworn in as the first female chief judge of the LHC is judge Aalia Neelum.
National News