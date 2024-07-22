Punjab governor is “against” prohibiting PTI

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has chastised those forces that take advantage of the country’s unstable political climate, while Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stated that, in his opinion, outlawing any political party is improper.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Governor Khan claimed that the ruling PML-N did not consult with him or his party, the PPP, before making the unilateral decision to proscrib the PTI.

The governor did, however, state that the matter of the PTI ban would be discussed at the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting and that a decision regarding whether to support or oppose the expected ban on PTI in the parliament would be made following extensive deliberations.

The governor made it plain that, “personally,” he did not believe that a political party should be outlawed.

The minister of defense calls out “opportunistic” forces

He recommended that the PTI activists who participated in the attacks on military sites be distinguished from other politicians who share the same level of patriotism by all relevant institutions. He declared, “It will be inappropriate to take action against those who were not involved in the attacks. Try those who are accused of the May 9 attacks and penalize them if found guilty.”

Khawaja Asif chastises “opportunists”

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif chastised those who take advantage of the political unrest in the nation via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In an apparent allusion to the recent spate of press briefings and chat shows on television, he mentioned in his X post that former PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismael are launching a new political party.

He remembers that the nation’s politics resulted in a number of errors, and that these mishaps led to the emergence of undemocratic structures that were not the result of elections.

According to him, these configurations were occasionally evidently made for conducting elections.

He claimed that these “chance” arrangements gave rise to a breed of technocrats, politicians, and businesspeople who were always on the lookout for disaster and prepared to suit up and take the oath of office as ministers. He said that in unpredictable times, they would create new political parties, organize news conferences, and frequently participate on TV talk shows while glancing toward Pindi, which was a reference to the military establishment.