PTI awaits Fazl’s return to launch another drive

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leaders on Thursday appeared confident about a mass opposition movement expected after Eid, with former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser saying that negotiations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, would commence after his return from abroad.

Speaking to media persons outside Adiala jail after they were not allowed to meet incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, the PTI leader said talks between the JUI-F and the PTI were ongoing and soon a national agenda would be announced. “Maulana is out of the country and as soon as he returns, negotiations will be announced over a one-point agenda,” he added.

A week ago, the PTI organised a conference of the opposition parties in Islamabad and also accused the government of making attempts to scuttle the moot. Before October last year, the PTI had made efforts to woo the Maulana but the deal did not come through, forcing the party to rely on its strength to launch its anti-government agitation. Now, the PTI has stepped up efforts again to take the JUI-F on board for a multi-party alliance.

Speaking to reporters alongside Mr Qaiser, PTI KP President Junaid Akbar said his party was not against state institutions and believed that a strong institution (a euphemism for the military) was necessary for the stability of Pakistan.

“The institution will become weak if it is not backed by the masses. In case of another (anti-terror) operation, people will not support the institution… We may have grievances with an individual but we support the institution. We believe that the strengthened institution strengthens the country,” he claimed.

Mr Akbar said that while the security situation was deteriorating in Balochistan and KP, the masses would not support any other military operation. He said that some elements, who brought the incumbent government, were giving the message that one institution was above all.

“I want to say that you cannot succeed in your agenda. You could not eliminate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was the leader of one generation. So how will you eliminate Imran Khan, who is the leader of three generations?” he asled, warning the “anger” against the institution had been increasing.

The situation of KP is deteriorating just like Balochistan, he said, adding that the residents of KP residing in the capital were being targeted and implicated in FIRs.

Not embarrassed by contacts

In response to a question about backdoor dialogue with the establishment, the PTI leader admitted that the PTI has direct and indirect contacts with the powers that be. He, however, said it was nothing to be ashamed of.

“I am not embarrassed about meeting with my institutions and talking to them to make them understand that the gulf between the masses and the institution was widening and that they should review their policies,” he said, adding that the state institutions should stay within the ambit of law.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser claimed that the security situation was deteriorating in the erstwhile Fata because of the Afghan policy. “I would suggest that the Afghan policy should be discussed in parliament. The business of people residing along the border is linked with Afghanistan and Iran,” he said. “They cannot control and address the issues of the country. A fresh election should be held so that a government having the mandate of the people would get power,” Mr Qaiser said.

He said that the government got excited over the word ‘thank you’ from the US. “They are saying that they have got the endorsement of the US without caring about the sovereignty of the country. I would say that the sovereignty of the country should not be compromised,” he added.