PTC and APTMA elect chairmen

LAHORE—On Wednesday, Kamran Arshad, the newly elected chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), took office for a two-year term (2024–2026). He made a commitment to “make the industry thrive, not just survive and turning the obstacles into chances for common achievement.”

Shahzad Ahmed Sheikh will lead the value-added sector as vice-chairman, while Muhammad Jameel Qasim and Siddique Javed Bhatti will serve as senior vice-chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, among the other chosen office-bearers.

The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has elected Fawad Anwar of Al-Karam Textile Mills as its chairman and Musadaq Zulqarnain as vice-chairman.