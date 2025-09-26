Provision of Suzuki Engines to AJKTEVTA Institutions by Pak Suzuki Motors a Commendable Initiative: Chairman AJKTEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : A dignified ceremony was held at the Government Vocational Training Institute (VTI), Muzaffarabad, under the auspices of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (AJKTEVTA), to mark the donation of five Suzuki Every engines by Pak Suzuki Motors to AJKTEVTA.

These engines, developed for the newly introduced Suzuki Every vehicle, have been allocated to vocational training institutes in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Kotli and Tarar Khal. The initiative aims to ensure that trainees across multiple districts gain hands-on experience with the latest automobile technology.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman AJKTEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil, Secretary/Chief Operating Officer AJKTEVTA Dr. Masood Ahmed Bukhari, Director Operations AJKTEVTA Anam Asif Abbasi, deputy and assistant directors, supporting TEVTA staff, principals of VTIs from Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh and Rawalakot, along with faculty and staff of VTI Muzaffarabad. From Pak Suzuki Motors, senior representatives included Adnan Khan (Head of Operations), Asad Ali Khan (Head of Regional Sales Office North), Yasir Hammad (Head of Industrial Relations), and Kamran Zafar (Member of Industrial Relations). Members of the print and electronic media were also present.

Speeches were delivered by Director Operations AJKTEVTA Anam Asif Abbasi and Adnan Khan, Head of Operations at Pak Suzuki Motors. In his address, Chairman AJKTEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil expressed gratitude to Pak Suzuki Motors for their support and voiced optimism that both institutions would continue to collaborate in strengthening the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) sector, particularly in the field of automobile training.