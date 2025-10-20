President, PM extend greetings to Hindu community on Diwali, reiterate commitment to minority rights

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan to mark Diwali on Monday and reiterated their commitment to minority rights.

Diwali is a colourful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers. It is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile. It is a five-day festival and during this time, houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

According to Radio Pakistan, the president said that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

He noted that the Constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

“Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities,” he added. Zardari also lauded the services of Hindu community in education, commerce, and public service.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his “heartfelt greetings” to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a happy Diwali.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality.”

He called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also extended his warm greetings to the Hindu community and around the world, calling Diwali the “festival of lights, hope, and renewal”.

In a press release issued by Bilawal House Media Cell, Bilawal said Diwali reminded us that “light always triumphs over darkness, and truth, peace, and love prevail over hate and division”.

He reaffirmed that in line with the vision of his mother, former premier Benazir Bhutto, and grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP remained committed to building a “progressive and inclusive Pakistan where all faiths coexist in dignity and harmony”.

The PPP MNA lauded the Hindu community’s “invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s cultural and national life and urged all citizens to embrace Diwali’s true spirit of compassion, unity, and hope”.

Bilawal expressed the hope that the Hindu community’s lives “shine brightly — like the lights of Diwali — with happiness, harmony, and prosperity”.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also extended greetings to the Hindu community.

According to state-run APP, they said in their separate messages that Diwali was a festival of joy, lights, peace, and love.

The two also emphasised promoting interfaith harmony.