President Dissanayake of Sri Lanka dissolves the legislature.

In a government gazette declaration, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka announced the dissolution of parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for an early general election in the heavily indebted nation.

The notice stated that the next parliament would meet on November 21 and that the parliamentary election would take place on November 14.

The last general election in Sri Lanka was conducted in Aug 2020. The term of a legislator is five years.

Dissanayake emerged victorious in a weekend presidential contest, granting the Marxist-leaning politician a major say in the direction of changes in the island nation that is only now beginning to recover from a devastating financial crisis.

Dissolving the legislature to seek a new mandate for his programs comes from the fact that his alliance, the National Peoples Party, just holds three of the 225 seats in the current parliament.