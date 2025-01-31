President and PM reaffirm iron ties with China in Chinese New Year greetings

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm wishes to the people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, reaffirming Pakistan’s deep-rooted ties and commitment to fostering even stronger bilateral relations with its “iron brother.”

The Chinese New Year, celebrated according to the lunar calendar, typically falls between January 21 and February 20. This year marks the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation, and resilience. The festive period is one of China’s most significant holidays, observed through family reunions, traditional feasts, and cultural celebrations.

In a congratulatory message addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Zardari highlighted the importance of the enduring friendship between the two nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for China’s sovereignty and its commitment to the One China policy, which he described as a “cornerstone” of Islamabad’s foreign policy. He also expressed his desire to visit Beijing soon to strengthen collaborative initiatives and advance bilateral ties further.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a prerecorded address, emphasized the lasting partnership between the two nations, calling it a model of trust and cooperation. “This iron brotherhood continues to be a vital pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, showcasing the strong respect and admiration our nations have for one another,” he said.

The premier highlighted China’s remarkable progress, noting that its development serves as a “beacon of inspiration” for countries like Pakistan striving for economic growth.

“Our relationship, nurtured over generations, has transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared goals,” Shehbaz added.

Reflecting on the cultural significance of the Chinese New Year, the prime minister acknowledged how it symbolizes fresh beginnings and renewed hopes. “The Year of the Snake reminds us of the value of wisdom and resilience as we collectively work toward building a better future,” he remarked.

He concluded by expressing optimism about further strengthening ties between the two nations, wishing prosperity and continued success for both countries.

The diplomatic bond between China and Pakistan has been characterized by extensive cooperation in sectors such as trade, infrastructure, and energy development. Flagship projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, have been described by Pakistani officials as crucial for the nation’s economic future.

As both nations mark another year of their enduring friendship, the leaders’ warm gestures underscore their shared vision for deeper economic and strategic collaboration in the years to come.