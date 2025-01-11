PPP’s worries about additional canals don’t imperil the coalition: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: The PML-N administration seems unlikely to change its position on six new canals on the Indus River in Punjab, claiming that they won’t impact Sindh’s water allocation, despite the PPP, its coalition partner, having serious concerns.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal downplayed the PPP’s worries in an interview with reporters on Friday, highlighting strict control over the nation’s water distribution infrastructure.

When questioned about the PPP’s concerns to the proposed project, he quickly said that they were “a baseless debate.”

He said that the water treaty, which outlines each province’s water allocation in detail, was created by the PML-N government in 1991.

The planning minister minimizes Sindh’s concerns.

“A transparent, infallible system is in place to guarantee its execution. No province may be deprived of its proper allocation or receive more than its allotted portion.

All provinces are represented on the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), the water regulator, which “ensures the transparency and fairness of the water distribution system,” Mr. Iqbal continued.

The Center’s proposal to construct new canals to extract water from the Indus River for agricultural in Punjab’s Cholistan district has caused the PPP to voice grave concerns.

The proposed canals have sparked massive demonstrations in Sindh, where PPP leader and chief minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the scheme jeopardizes the state’s agricultural sector.

In discussions with the PML-N, the PPP leaders have also voiced same worries, claiming that the project would leave Sindh’s fields “completely barren.”

Danger to the coalition

Mr. Iqbal, however, dismissed any possible danger to the federal administration, which is led by Shehbaz Sharif, in spite of these misgivings.

“Under Deputy Prime Minister [Ishaq Dar], we have a strong mechanism in place that efficiently handles issues between the two coalition partners [PML-N and PPP],” he stated.

“Whenever a problem comes up, we have conversations and find a friendly solution. Our alliance is not threatened by any such division. Though completely unrelated to reality, it can be a presumptuous notion.

The federal minister had earlier stated that his government was “committed” to national development in a brief speech at an event.

He claimed that the recently introduced economic reform plan, “Uraan Pakistan,” was “designed for the people of Pakistan.”

The plan’s main objectives were to establish an export-driven economy, support a youth-led techno-economy, address climate resilience, improve food and water security, advance green energy, and empower women and youth to achieve fair socioeconomic development.

The minister emphasized that the PML-N government was dedicated to resolving national issues by means of judicious public spending and policy reforms.

“Uraan Pakistan is a symbol of our dedication to empowering all Pakistanis.” Our goals are to give young people opportunity, digitize farming for farmers, and greatly boost exports,” Mr. Iqbal stated.

“Our government is laying a solid economic foundation to guarantee Pakistan’s competitiveness in the world and a prosperous future for future generations.”

According to the federal minister, Pakistan should be positioned “to excel on the global stage” since the world economy was competitive.