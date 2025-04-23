Ad image
NewsWorld View

Powerful Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Shakes Istanbul

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
People leave buildings in panic and call their loved ones after an earthquake jolts Istanbul, Turkiye on April 23.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkiye’s AFAD disaster agency said, one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12:49pm (2:49pm PKT) was in the area of Silivri, some 80 kilometres to the west of Istanbul.

It was at a depth of 6.92km, AFAD said.

Broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkiye.

AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.02.

It was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

You Might Also Like

Trade Gap With Nine States Widens 34pc to $8.4bn

Planet With Comet-like Tail Observed Disintegrating Near Its Star

Arif Vows Accountability As POA President, Eyes Revival Of Sports In Pakistan

China Says Door For US Trade Talks ‘Wide Open’

Pakistan Concerned Over Loss Of Tourists’ Lives As 26 Killed In India-held Kashmir Attack, Says FO

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article X rival Bluesky adds blue checks for trusted accounts X Rival Bluesky Adds Blue Checks For Trusted Accounts
Next Article EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury EU Slaps Fines On Apple And Meta, Risking Trump Fury
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Trade gap with nine states widens 34pc to $8.4bn
Trade Gap With Nine States Widens 34pc to $8.4bn
Achivements News
Planet with comet-like tail observed disintegrating near its star
Planet With Comet-like Tail Observed Disintegrating Near Its Star
News Science & Tech
Arif vows accountability as POA president, eyes revival of sports in Pakistan
Arif Vows Accountability As POA President, Eyes Revival Of Sports In Pakistan
News Sports
China says door for US trade talks ‘wide open’
China Says Door For US Trade Talks ‘Wide Open’
News Region