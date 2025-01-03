Power robbers in Punjab are holding the Lesco team prisoner.

LAHORE: On Thursday, a Lesco team was ambushed by power thieves who took its members hostage and beat them for cutting off the energy supply in Khurdpur village, which is located in the Chhung subdivision.

A spokesperson said that Nadeem Khokhar was discovered by Lesco field officials taking electricity directly from the main line. The officials cut the supply when they noticed this.

But Khokhar immediately summoned his brother Waseem and thirty unidentified locals, who assaulted and held the authorities as hostages. Additionally, the suspects stole money and cell phones from the officials.

Nevertheless, after being notified, the police arrived, liberated the authorities, and filed a complaint against the culprits.