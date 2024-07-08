Police in Nepal report 14 deaths from landslides and floods.

At least 14 people have died as a result of Nepal’s severe rains, which have caused landslides and flash floods. Rescue crews are currently looking for nine missing persons, according to authorities on Sunday.

Flooding has also affected millions of people and caused extensive damage in Bangladesh and neighboring India.

According to Nepalese police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki, “police are working with other agencies and locals to find the missing people.” This was stated to AFP.

There are several locations for the deceased and missing.

Every year, South Asia experiences significant mortality and destruction due to the monsoon rains, which last from June to September. However, in recent years, there have been more devastating floods and landslides.

The issue is being made worse, according to experts, by rising road building and climate change.

Since Thursday, there has been a lot of rain in some parts of Nepal, which has led the country in the Himalayas to issue a flash flood warning for many rivers.

Numerous districts in lowland areas bordering India have reported flooding.

Assam, in northeastern India, has been inundated with floods; in the past 24 hours, six people have died as a result of the flooding, the state’s Disaster Management Authority reported on Sunday.

With this, 58 people have died as a result of the rains since mid-May.

Floods in Bangladesh, a low-lying country downstream from India, have affected almost two million people, according to the disaster management organization.

A large portion of the nation consists of deltas formed by the Himalayan rivers Ganges and Brahmaputra, which flow through India before winding their way towards the sea.

Seventy to eighty percent of South Asia’s yearly rainfall occurs during the summer monsoon.