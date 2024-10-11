Police in Multan detain a suspect in the murder of a schoolteacher.

On Thursday, the Multan police located and detained a man who they believe killed a schoolteacher in the New Shah Shams Colony of the city the day before.

Safoora Taimur, the victim, was attacked on Wednesday while she was traveling to school.

The event happened at around 7:30 am, when the police said that an unidentified male who had been pursuing her pulled out a revolver and shot her in the head. Following the gunshot, the assailant took her cell phone and left the area. Safoora Taimur collapsed to the ground and passed away instantly.

CCTV footage that was shown on multiple news stations revealed that the suspect had been following the teacher for some time. Twice or three before the deadly attack, the victim turned to look at him, as if knowing that he was being followed. The attacker approached her, pulled off the lethal shot, and fled with her phone—all of which were captured on camera.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Multan police said that Aun Ashraf, the suspect, worked for a law enforcement organization.

In a timely manner, the police initiated police action and filed a case at the Shah Shams police station.

After learning of the occurrence, Multan City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar gave the order to track down and identify the suspect right once. He also gave the order to assemble special squads and make an arrest.

According to the statement, “police teams traced the suspect using all technical resources.”

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the victim and suspect got to know one other since their fathers were coworkers in the same department, which introduced the two families.

The victim was shot and killed by the suspect with a pistol after their romance failed. The suspect had intended to marry the victim.