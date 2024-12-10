Police are looking into the death of an army man who was shot dead in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

According to reports, Karachi police on Monday began an inquiry to determine potential causes for the killing of an army member who was shot dead in Bahadurabad the night before.

According to police, Adnan Abbasi, 47, was shot and killed on Sunday outside Mariam Masjid in Adamjee Nagar by “an unknown suspect due to unknown reasons.” According to officials, he was slain while riding a motorcycle in front of his family.

Amir Altaf, the Station Investigation Officer (SIO) for Bahadurabad, told Dawn.com that police opened an investigation and filed a murder case after receiving a complaint from the family.

He claimed that when the suspects attacked Abbasi, he was an army soldier riding a motorcycle with his wife and kids. “He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after suffering severe bullet wounds, where medical professionals declared him dead.”

Police were looking into the event from a number of angles, according to Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Odho, who spoke to Dawn.com.

He claimed that the actions and circumstances indicated that it was a targeted murder driven by some factors, most likely personal animosity.

“The investigators did not ‘completely’ rule out the possibility of the robbery, but it did not appear to be a robbery-related incident because the suspects were already there and did not try to loot any bike riders passing through the area,” IGP Odho stated.

He said that the family had “some information” about the potential suspects because they insisted on filing the first information report (FIR) under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with planned murder and is unrelated to robbery.

According to SIO Altaf, relatives promised the police that they would come see them after the victim was buried in his hometown of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

East police spokesperson Syed Umair Shah said in a statement that the incident happened on Sunday at approximately 10:03 p.m.

Adnan Abbasi was shot by a suspect wearing a helmet. The accomplice of the suspect was positioned “considerably away.” Following the firing, the murderer fled in the direction of his accomplice, according to the police statement.

Motorcycles were passing by as the murderer was waiting there for around twenty minutes, according to some “evidence” that was gathered from the scene.

According to the statement, “the armed suspect ‘all of a sudden’ opened fire on the victim when he arrived there.”

Investigations into the incident are being conducted from “different aspects.”

The statement went on to say, “It would be premature to conclude that the murder was an outcome of robbery resistance or that another aspect was involved.”