PML-N holds grand reception for new members in Rawalakot

Rawalakot,(Daily Parliament Times):A grand reception was held in Rawalakot under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) to honor individuals who recently joined the party. The chief guest at the event was Shah Ghulam Qadir, President of PML-N Azad Kashmir, while the ceremony was presided over by Sardar Aurangzeb Khan, President of PML-N Municipal Corporation Rawalakot.

The event was attended by prominent figures including former Chairman of Pearl Development Authority Sardar Arshad Niazi, ward councilors Sardar Rashid Afridi, Mufti Mahfooz Shafiq, Muhammad Shaukat Khan, educationist Rashid Hasrat, Haji Muhammad Rasheed Khan, Arif Mughal, Sardar Rehman Khan, Sardar Syed Hussain, Sardar Jasim Abbas, Haji Sardar Khizar Hayat, Sardar Anwar Khan, Sardar Zahoor Khan, Haji Nazir Khan, Muhammad Khurshid Khan, Muhammad Naseer Khan, Rafiq Awan, Muhammad Nadeem, Asghar Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Zarrin Khan, Muhammad Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Javed Khan, Arshad Khan, Abid Khan, Muhammad Ilyas Khan, and Muhammad Arif Mughal. Dozens of individuals from various political parties formally joined PML-N during the occasion.

The ceremony also saw participation from senior central and local leaders of PML-N, including Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Vice President of PML-N Azad Kashmir; former government minister Sardar Tahir Anwar Khan Advocate; Chaudhry Yaseen Gulshan; former Kashmir Council member Abdul Khaliq Wasi; Sardar Naseem Ahmed Sarfaraz; .Chairman

District Council Sardar Javed Sharif Advocate; Javed Naz Advocate; and other leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Shah Ghulam Qadir criticized the Azad Kashmir government led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stating that it had limited itself to mere announcements. He said that PPP was unjustifiably trying to claim credit for the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s health card initiative, which is in fact a federal government project.

He questioned that if the health card scheme was implemented in Azad Kashmir by the Health Card Action Committee, then who facilitated its launch in Gilgit-Baltistan? He called such claims false and affirmed that the achievement belongs solely to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shah Ghulam Qadir also expressed strong opposition to the removal of seats reserved for refugees, calling it detrimental to the autonomy of the state. He emphasized Pakistan’s unconditional love and loyalty, referring to the country as a motherland, and expressed full trust and admiration for the armed forces.

Other speakers stated that in the near future, the government of Azad Kashmir will be led by PML-N. They expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Sardar Tahir Anwar Khan Advocate for Rawalakot-IV, highlighting that the people of Rawalakot and Poonch have long suffered from basic issues, which PML-N will prioritize once in power.

The event concluded with PML-N leaders affirming that the future belongs to the party and pledging to play a proactive role in addressing the public’s concerns.