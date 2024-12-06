PML-N and PPP will start a talks to resolve disagreements.

ISLAMABAD Sources told Dawn that both coalition partners decided to begin at least a week-long talks to resolve controversial issues in order to go forward, a month after the PPP chairman expressed dissatisfaction over the PML-N’s failure to fulfill promises.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari voiced concerns at several venues on the treatment of the PPP by the PML-N government, claiming that the ruling party failed to include the PPP in decision-making. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meet with the PPP leader to address his concerns in light of these grievances.

Ishaq Dar visited Mr. Bhutto-Zardari in front of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, according to a statement from the PPP media cell.

The PPP chairman met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the JUI-F, the day before. Rehman had cautioned the government to sign the Societies Regis­tration (Amend­ment) Act, 2024, which deals with seminaries, right away.

Committees are scheduled to meet shortly to resolve issues after Dar meets with Bilawal to discuss concerns.

According to a government source who spoke to Dawn, the ruling coalition was concerned that the PTI, the biggest opposition party, which led a protest in the federal capital last month that left several people dead, might join the JUI-F demonstration. The JUI-F president was also met by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

The PPP media cell claims that the meeting decided to hold meetings between government and PPP committees to address the disagreements between the two parties.

The ice had begun to melt, according to a PPP source, when the PML-N and the PPP decided to have in-depth discussions. The insider stated, “Virtual talks will begin in two days, followed by physical talks that will last for at least a week.”

PPP’s worries

The PPP chairman voiced his frustration with the government for its lack of coordination only days after he was instrumental in the ratification of the much-discussed 26th constitutional amendment last month, which altered the chief justice appointment procedure.

He bemoaned the government’s failure to fulfill its pledges by guaranteeing the ruling PML-N and the PPP equal participation on the judicial committee. The PPP, which holds the third-largest number of votes in the National Assembly, backed the PML-N in forming its administration.

Despite not being a part of the government, the PPP has won numerous constitutional positions, such as governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Senate chairman, and the president of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman also met with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who informed him about the 16 political parties that attended the multi-party conference in Peshawar, while the PTI did not attend the meeting.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari assured the governor that he shared his views on the formation of peace and the conflict between the federal government and KP over resources, and he remarked that this “historic conference” was a significant step.

Bugti and Bilawal talk about law and order.

At Zardari House on Thursday, the PPP chairman also met with Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan, to talk about the general state of affairs in the province, with an emphasis on development projects, public welfare, and peace and order.

In addition to outlining the government’s priorities in important fields including health and education under the Public Sector Development Program, the chief minister gave Mr. Bhutto-Zardari an update on the current security issues in Balochistan.

He brought up the opening of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program and the construction of a cardiac facility, which the PPP chairman is scheduled to officially open shortly.