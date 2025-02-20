PM Shehbaz visits CJP Afridi, agrees to give input on judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Chief Justice’s House on the invitation of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to share the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policymaking Committee.

During the meeting, CJP Afridi sought the government’s input to improve the existing justice delivery system.

The move is part of CJP Afridi’s overall reform agenda intending to reduce the pendency and provide speedy justice to the people, said an announcement issued by the Supreme Court office.

The CJP informed PM Shehbaz that he would also be taking the opposition parties’ input and expressed the desire that the judicial reforms programme get bipartisan support so that the reforms were consistent, sustainable and more impactful.

Meets lawmakers from Bahrain, seeks investment to boost bilateral trade

PM Shehbaz, who was accompanied by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, appreciated the reforms package and told the CJP that the government would provide its input soon.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Cheema and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were also present.

Supreme Court registrar Salim Khan and Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan secretary Tanzeela Sabahat assisted CJP Afridi during the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CJP presented a shield of the apex court to the premier.

Bahrain investors invited

While talking to a parliamentary delegation from Bahrain, led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the premier expressed the desire to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz invited businessmen from Bahrain to tap the huge potential of business activities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors.

He conveyed his best wishes to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and emphasised that the exchange of the parliamentary delegations was important to cement bilateral ties.

“The brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture,” he said.

He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country.

He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

Social Justice Day

In his message on International Social Justice Day, PM Shehbaz said the day called for action to address key issues such as poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination.

“On Feb 20, we celebrate the International Day for Social Justice to champion equality, fairness, and the inherent dignity of all people across the globe. This day is a reminder of the critical role that governments, organisations, and individuals play in advancing social justice and equality,” he said, adding that the Constitution, in alignment with Islamic principles, guaranteed social justice and equality for all, without discrimination.

He mentioned prison reforms, gender-based violence reforms, and advocacy for stronger child protection policies, among priorities of the government.

Referring to ‘Uraan Pakistan’, he said its emphasis was on equality, ethics, and empowerment aligning closely with the objectives of the international day of social justice.

He said every citizen should have access to basic human rights, quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, with the benefits of progress shared by all. “As we observe this important day, let us renew our determination to build a more just and inclusive world,” the PM said.