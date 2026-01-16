Ad image
PM Shehbaz Seeks Timely Completion Of CPEC-II

PM Shehbaz seeks timely completion of CPEC-II
Vice Minister of IDCPC Sun Haiyan calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad on January 15.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi­­nister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the One China Policy and lauded China’s generous support to Pakis­tan, especially through CPEC, and stressed the need for timely implementation of the next phase of CPEC.

The prime minister was talking to members of a Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister of Interna­tional Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Sun Haiyan, who called on the prime minister at the PM House.

The prime minister was assisted during the meeting by SAPM Tariq Fate­­mi, PM’s Special Repre­sentative on China, Amb. Zafar Uddin Mahmood, and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

While welcoming the Chinese dignitary and her delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister said it was particularly auspicious that the visit was taking place amid bilateral celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz said the year had commenced with the successful visit of the deputy PM to Beijing, follo­wed by a visit by the inte­rior minister to Shanghai. The speaker of the Natio­nal Assembly of Pakistan was also expected to visit China in the coming days, he said.

The prime minister also reiterated his most cordial invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake an official visit to Pakistan this year, as this was a special year and a milestone for both countries.

The Chinese vice minister thanked the prime minister for his warm welcome and said that China was committed to streng­thening its long-standing, time-tested relations with Pakistan across all spheres.

