PM Shehbaz reaffirms his commitment to combating terrorism.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised military soldiers for their tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicate terrorism nationwide, just as it was in 2018.

According to PM Shehbaz, the Apex Committee meets on a regular basis with the goal of maintaining national security and peace. According to him, the country’s borders would be protected since the military was ready. These opinions were voiced by the prime minister during the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop’s closing session at the Navy War College in Lahore.

He praised the Pakistan Navy’s vital role in maintaining national security and its steadfast dedication to aiding in the nation’s progress.

praises the navy’s contribution to growth and national security

The prime minister also thanked China for its unwavering collaboration in the maritime sector and recognized it as an important partner. He emphasized the Navy’s proactive efforts to exploit marine resources for the country’s growth and the strategic significance of maritime security and the blue economy.

He emphasized the vital connection between economic success and the effective use of the blue economy, stating that Gwadar Port was regarded as a pillar of Pakistan’s economic future because of its advantageous location, economic potential, and contribution to the growth of regional connectivity and trade.

He went on to say that Karachi Port Trust has to have up-to-date equipment for loading and unloading cargo.

He clarified that Port Trust was not in the real estate sector because only a professional strategy could guide this organization toward its true economic potential in the blue economy.

He emphasized the significance of the National Shipping Corporation and promised to restore it in line with business requirements.

Prior to this, the PM was welcomed at PN War College by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff.

In order to address obstacles and seize possibilities, a group of participants in the marine Security Workshop later delivered a paper with suggestions for a national marine policy.