Ad image
NationalNews

PM Shehbaz reaffirms his commitment to combating terrorism.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
3 Min Read
LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised military soldiers for their tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicate terrorism nationwide, just as it was in 2018.

According to PM Shehbaz, the Apex Committee meets on a regular basis with the goal of maintaining national security and peace. According to him, the country’s borders would be protected since the military was ready. These opinions were voiced by the prime minister during the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop’s closing session at the Navy War College in Lahore.

He praised the Pakistan Navy’s vital role in maintaining national security and its steadfast dedication to aiding in the nation’s progress.

praises the navy’s contribution to growth and national security

The prime minister also thanked China for its unwavering collaboration in the maritime sector and recognized it as an important partner. He emphasized the Navy’s proactive efforts to exploit marine resources for the country’s growth and the strategic significance of maritime security and the blue economy.

He emphasized the vital connection between economic success and the effective use of the blue economy, stating that Gwadar Port was regarded as a pillar of Pakistan’s economic future because of its advantageous location, economic potential, and contribution to the growth of regional connectivity and trade.

He went on to say that Karachi Port Trust has to have up-to-date equipment for loading and unloading cargo.

He clarified that Port Trust was not in the real estate sector because only a professional strategy could guide this organization toward its true economic potential in the blue economy.

He emphasized the significance of the National Shipping Corporation and promised to restore it in line with business requirements.

Prior to this, the PM was welcomed at PN War College by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff.

In order to address obstacles and seize possibilities, a group of participants in the marine Security Workshop later delivered a paper with suggestions for a national marine policy.

You Might Also Like

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges the government to prepare the conditions for PTI negotiations.

Qatar has resumed mediation for a Gaza truce that was halted last month: source

Hama is a key city taken by Syrian rebels.

Without its consent, the Apex court revokes its order prohibiting PIA privatization.

Saudi Arabia gives Pakistan a one-year extension on its $3 billion deposit.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Qatar has resumed mediation for a Gaza truce that was halted last month: source
Next Article Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges the government to prepare the conditions for PTI negotiations.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges the government to prepare the conditions for PTI negotiations.
National News
Qatar has resumed mediation for a Gaza truce that was halted last month: source
News World View
Hama is a key city taken by Syrian rebels.
News World View
Without its consent, the Apex court revokes its order prohibiting PIA privatization.
Business News