PM Shehbaz is excited to collaborate with the incoming US administrator.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistani leaders congratulated Republican nominee Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday, shortly after it became apparent that he would become the 47th president of the United States.

On his X timeline, the prime minister said, “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term.”

PM Shehbaz stated that he was eager to collaborate closely with the next government in order to deepen and expand the connection between the United States and Pakistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s minister of defense, stated that since Donald Trump was elected by the American people, Pakistan would undoubtedly accept him.

He claimed that the US had always sought to protect its interests on a news TV program. He went on, “We will also look out for the interests of our country.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab, also congratulated Mr. Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

She wished for better ties between Pakistan and the United States and congratulated the American people on Mr. Trump’s victory as president.

In his greeting for Mr. Trump, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated him and his team on the “resounding victory” and “election and historic comeback.”

“We hope the new administration will prioritize peace and help end the cycle of perpetual global conflict,” Mr. Bhutto-Zardari posted on social media, calling the Republican victory and mandate “anti-war.”

Omar Ayub Khan, the National Assembly’s leader of opposition, also congratulated Mr. Trump and vice president-elect J.D. Vance on their electoral victories.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he stated, “It is hoped that this team will foster better relations between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States of America.”