PM Shehbaz Condemns Attack On Peace Committee Office In KP's Bannu

2 Min Read
PM Shehbaz condemns attack on peace committee office in KP's Bannu
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” on Friday an attack on a peace committee office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, state-run APP reported.

The prime minister expressed “deep grief and sorrow” over the loss of precious lives in the attack, which he said was carried out by “Fitna-al-Khawarij”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term designated by the state for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP).

APP, citing an official statement, reported that PM Shehbaz prayed for the “elevation of ranks of the departed souls in jannah (paradise) and for patience for their families”.

He directed relevant authorities to identify those responsible and ensure they received due punishment, the report said.

“Such cowardly acts, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts, expose the evil intentions of the Fitna-al-Khawarij to create unrest in Pakistan. These cowardly actions cannot, at any cost, weaken the resolve of the people.

“The entire nation stands united to defeat anti-state elements,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack “carried out by *Fitna-al-Khawarij”,* a statement issued by his office said.

“He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the attack,” the statement said, adding that he also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement quoted him as saying: “This cowardly attack of terrorism is a nefarious attempt to undermine peace and stability. Such cowardly acts of Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken the high morale of the people. The state and the nation are standing united against enemies of peace.”

