PM requests FBR to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD: To guarantee that customs taxes are fully enforced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave tax authorities instructions on Tuesday to do away with corruption in customs operations and remove any needless obstacles in the way of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge machinery.

The prime minister demanded that the tax system be digitalized in order to stop billions of rupees from being evaded while presiding over a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Pakistan Customs and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Additionally, he gave the go-ahead for the authorities to combine all of these projects under one roof and carry out an independent assessment of a Web-based One-Customs (WeBOC) system.

He emphasized that in order to safeguard regional industries, under-invoicing must be eradicated.

orders a third-party WeBOC system audit

Along with ordering the creation of a regulatory framework for the shipping industry’s operations, he also requested information regarding revenue collection as a result of enforcement.

The prime minister was advised that Pakistan Customs had completely automated its operations and that renowned international specialists had been brought in to carry out changes that would incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The group was briefed on the digitization of FBR and was also informed of the identification of 4.5 million non-taxpaying individuals. Within a few weeks of the government’s actions, almost 300,000 additional people filed their tax forms.

Shehbaz gave the order to create a project management unit for the customs department’s changes and to improve enforcement in order to increase revenue collection.

In addition, 4,000 enterprises’ refunds have been suspended for the past two weeks due to the discovery of faked sales tax refunds and understated invoices.

The prime minister promised to implement an international taxation system in the nation and requested that reputable professionals and specialists be included in the tax policy’s formulation.