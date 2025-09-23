PM directs roadmap to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive roadmap and reform agenda with practical projects to boost investment and trade across key sectors.

Chairing a high-level meeting from London via Zoom on enhancing investment and economic activity in Pakistan, the prime minister stressed that agriculture, information technology, minerals, tourism, and renewable energy were priority sectors with strong potential to attract foreign investment.

He said promoting trade alongside investment was a central government policy aimed at significantly incr­easing the country’s exports.

Shehbaz added that ministries had been assigned targets to use all available resources for the timely completion of ongoing projects, directing the ministers to identify feasible initiatives and take immediate steps to implement them.

For this purpose, he said a forward-looking roadmap and reform agenda should be devised to ensure progress in an organised manner.

The prime minister underlined that the private sector would play a pivotal role in the economic roadmap and its participation would be ensured.

“Our ongoing economic and financial reform policies have given a new direction to the economy, and with innovation and transparency, the country is now on the path of development,” he added.