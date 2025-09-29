PM defends Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination, credits him for easing regional tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said his government nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize because “he helped save the region from destruction” during a period of Pakistan-India escalation.

The Pakistani government in June had decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” to end the India-Pakistan escalation in May. The conflict began after New Delhi, without evidence, blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pehalgam attack in occupied Kashmir, launched airstrikes in Pakistan, and faced retaliation.

Amid easing tensions following a ceasefire bet­ween India and Pakistan, Presi­dent Donald Trump claimed that US intervention prevented a “bad nuclear war” between the two nations.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Prize during a press conference in London today, the PM said, “Mr Trump eased tension between Pakistan and India and has saved the region from major destruction.”

He emphasised that if Trump had not intervened in the Pakistan-India escalation, “there would be more destruction and loss of lives.”

The premier added that Trump has eased tension between Ethiopia and Egypt, and even in Ukraine.”

‘Washington visit very fruitful’

Speaking about his recent meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, PM Shehbaz said that his visit to Washington “was very fruitful; it was very successful.”

He said the best thing that happened was that in the UN building, President Trump co-chaired a meeting on Gaza, and he invited Pakistan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia.

“There, a very constructive discussion took place, and as a result of that meeting, very soon, a positive result may come that in the Gaza war, there may be a ceasefire,” he said.

“Since 2023 in Gaza, the market of oppression and tyranny has been heated, and innocent Muslims are being martyred, including children, mothers, sisters, and youngsters. I believe that this much cruelty and intensity has rarely been witnessed in modern times, and for that, alhamdulillah, we have raised a strong voice at the UN and expressed complete solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

Conflict with India

PM Shehbaz said that during his meeting with Trump, he also talked about the escalation with India, and how New Delhi weaponised the Indus Waters Treaty against the people of Pakistan.

“[I talked about] the way our forces defeated India and, by the grace of Almighty Allah, made India learn a lesson which they will remember for a lifetime,” he said.

“I also said that Pakistan won the war, by the grace of God, through our brave armed forces, who fought with great courage and outstanding professional equipment, led by Field Marshal Saeed Asim Munir, who led from the front and whose resolve was unwavering, and the entire nation was behind our own forces.

“And our air forces, led by Air Marshal Zaheer Babar and his brave fighters, made a strong defence. The world came to realise that not only is Pakistan a nuclear power, but purely meant for our defence. And now the purpose: Pakistan is also very accomplished in traditional warfare, conservative warfare.”

2025 floods

The premier said that while the country’s economy had become stabilised on a macro level, the effects of climate change were taking their toll.

He talked about the massive floods in the country that have struck both the rural heartland and industrial centres for the first time in decades, causing billions of dollars in damage while straining food supplies, exports and a fragile economic recovery.

“Unfortunately, due to climate change, which caused the recent floods, there has been much destruction,” he said.

“In 2022, it caused devastation in Sindh; this time Punjab became the target of this flood due to which more than 1,000 people lost their lives, hundreds of thousands of people were injured, thousands of remote areas were submerged, farms were destroyed, and installations suffered immense damage, for which, at this time, we are collecting data to see how much loss has occurred.

“But our spirits are high and we are facing this completely, and Inshallah we will overcome this and move forward,” he said.