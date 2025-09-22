PM AJK unveils Rs 4b uplift package for Poonch division to boost tourism and economy

The Prime Minister in his address praised the Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for signing the historic defense agreement with brotherly country Saudi Arabia. He asserted that this agreement would strengthen Pakistan’s influence at international forums including the Arab League, UN, and OIC, and also help secure broader recognition for the Kashmir cause.He said that Pakistan’s defense partnership with Saudi Arabia would bolster Muslim unity and strengthen Pakistan’s global position.

“Since the signing of this defense agreement, the faces of Indian analysts have turned pale,” he remarked.The Prime Minister also condemned India’s recent attempts to escalate tensions in Leepa Valley and praised Pakistan’s brave armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.He added that India’s pro-Hindutva government continues to claim that “Operation Sindoor” is ongoing, but made it clear that Indian attempts to destabilize the region will never succeed.

The PM warned India of dire consequence if it dared to resort to any misadventure on the LoC. “If India does so let it be clear; we will penetrate deep inside Indian territory and strike back with greater force.”Referring to the woeful plight of the Palestinian people, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq underlined that the absence of a strong force like Pakistan’s army has compounded the hardships of Palestinian people.The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of his ministers, saying that their support and cooperation had enabled his government to take historic steps.

He paid tribute to AJK’s political leadership across the spectrum, stressing that unity and collective struggle were essential to defeat the enemy’s designs.Reiterating his unconditional loyalty and love for Pakistan, he declared that this bond would remain permanent.

The largelly attended gathering was also addressed by former prime ministers Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan; PPP President and MLA Chaudhry Yasin; Senior Minister Colonel (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor; ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and others.The speakers expressed strong support for Pakistan’s armed forces and government, lauding the historic victory over India during as well as the recently signed defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.