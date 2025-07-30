PM AJK Pays A Rich Tribute To Late Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar, Over His Services

Hattian Bala, (Parliament Times) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, paid a rich tribute to the late Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar, former Speaker, former Senior Minister, and former Leader of the Opposition in Azad Kashmir. He said that Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar was one of the greatest leaders of the Kashmir region, and his services to politics, religion, and the people of the region, as well as the Kashmir freedom movement, are unforgettable.

The Prime Minister said that Sahibzada Ishaq Zafar was a politician with a Sufi-like personality, and it is impossible to find a leader like him in Azad Kashmir who never thought of himself but always thought of the welfare of the people. He expressed these views while paying floral tributes and offering Fatiha at the grave of the late Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar in Bani Hafiz, Jhelum Valley.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Most Senior Minister Colonel Waqar Noor, Ministers Syed Bazil Naqvi and Javed Iqbal Budhanvi. On this occasion, the Prime Minister prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the ranks of the deceased and asked for patience and fortitude for the family members.

The Prime Minister also said that Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar was a close friend of his father, Chaudhry Sohbat Ali, and he had come to Bani Hafiz to maintain family ties. He said that he would always maintain these family ties and that this visit was not a political visit but a visit to maintain family relations.

The Prime Minister spent about one and a half hours in Bani Hafiz and had a discussion with Sahibzada Muhammad Ashfaq Zafar, Advocate, Central Senior Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir, about the political situation in Azad Kashmir, particularly in Constituency 6, Jhelum Valley, and other matters.

Sahibzada Ashfaq Zafar thanked the Prime Minister and ministers for visiting Bani Hafiz and expressed his gratitude for their condolences. The ceremony was attended by Syed Shafiq Kazmi, member of the Central Executive Council of the Peoples Party, Khurshid Awan, Advocate, Khawaja Nasiruddin, Sahibzada Muhammad Jamal, Shahryar Zafar, and others.