PM AJK chairs meeting on expedited launch of Health Card Services

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : An extraordinary meeting regarding the launch of Health Card services was held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far towards the launch of the Health Card facility. Officials also informed him about the administrative and technical preparations underway.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore stressed the need for early launch of Health Card services to ensure the provision of free, quality, and timely medical treatment to the public.He emphasized that the Health Card is a major public welfare initiative that will directly benefit the poor and middle-class segments of society.

The Prime Minister instructed the concerned departments to expedite the completion of all remaining administrative and technical requirements without any further delay.The meeting was attended by Health Minister Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, Forest Minister Sardar Javed Ayub, Finance Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary Public Health, and other senior officials.