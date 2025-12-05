Ad image
PM AJK Appoints Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali As Chairman Of AJK Ulema & Mashaikh Council

PM AJK appoints Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali as Chairman of AJK Ulema & Mashaikh Council
Muzaffarabad (Parliament Times): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, has appointed long-time ideological and highly active PPP worker, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali, as Chairman of the Ulema & Mashaikh Council. The Ministry of Religious Affairs & Auqaf has issued a formal notification in this regard. Political, organizational, and religious circles are terming the decision an important and fully merit-based step.
Hailing from Charhai, Panjan Peerah in Kotli, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali is the custodian (Sajjada Nashin) of Astana Aaliya Gulshan-e-Ali Peerah Sharif. His deep understanding of religious, spiritual, and social matters — rooted in his spiritual lineage — is being cited as a key factor that makes him a highly suitable choice for this role.
 
In the political arena, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali is regarded as one of the PPP’s most dedicated ideological workers, a prominent youth representative, and among the party’s strongest loyalists. He has previously served as President of PYO AJK, Central Chief Organiser of PSF, and Political Adviser on Liberation Cell Affairs during a former PPP government. His candidature on the PPP ticket for the reserved seat of Ulema & Mashaikh in the last general elections further reflected his political stature and the party’s trust in him.
Due to his strong popularity among party workers, the overseas community, and the youth — combined with his organizational experience and religious background — his appointment is being viewed as timely, appropriate, and entirely merit-based. Political commentators believe the Prime Minister’s decision will promote religious harmony, organizational strength, and the encouragement of PPP’s ideological cadre.

