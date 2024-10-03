PIA halts operations to Turkey

RAWALPINDI: Due to a low passenger traffic during the lean season, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily discontinued its flights to Turkiye. It is anticipated that the ban would last until October 13.

A PIA representative stated that the decision was made because there weren’t enough passengers for subsequent flights to Turkiye. He said, “We have not been receiving inventory from Turkiye, which is why the flights were halted until October 13.”

The spokesperson made it clear that no other problems were involved in the cancelation, and that a high-ranking delegation from PIA had traveled to Turkiye in order to effectively extend their code-sharing arrangement with Turkish Airlines.