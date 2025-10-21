PIA gearing up for direct US flights, says aviation minister

RAWALPINDI: After receiving approval to re­­start flights to the United Kingdom, Pakistan is now preparing to resume direct air links with the United States, Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Mr Asif indicated progress in discus­­s­i­ons with American aviation authorities.

“Hopefully, permission will be granted soon,” he said, adding that the government is working on meeting international standards and enhancing safety protocols, which could lead to expanded global routes.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman highlighted the significance of US routes for PIA, emphasising the strong demand for non-stop flights from Pakistanis living in North America.

National flag carrier, Etihad enter into codeshare agreement

According to an aviation expert, a team from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had recently visited Pakistan to conduct a safety audit.

A positive outcome from these audits could result in PIA achieving Category 1 status from the FAA, which is crucial for the resumption of direct flights to the US.

Meanwhile, PIA announced on Monday it has entered into a codeshare agreement with UAE’s Etihad Airways.

The partnership, set to take effect from Oct 31, will extend to cargo services and frequent flyer programmes.

“This agreement marks a milestone for PIA,” a spokesperson said, adding that it will encompass passenger flights as well. The arrangement will primarily benefit routes not directly serviced by PIA, allowing passengers access to Etihad’s expansive network.

The codeshare is expected to enhance PIA’s service offerings and contribute to increased revenue, the spokesperson noted.