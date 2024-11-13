PCB requests an explanation from ICC for the India Champions Trophy denial.

India’s unwillingness to send a team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year has been questioned by the sport’s governing body, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The event’s future is in doubt after the International Cricket Council (ICC) told the PCB last week that India would not be traveling to Pakistan for the eight-team competition.

A hybrid agreement that would have let India to play its matches at neutral locations, such the United Arab Emirates, has previously been turned down by Pakistan.

Sami-Ul-Hasan told AFP, “The PCB has replied to the ICC letter last week asking for explanations for the Indian Board’s decision not to go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.”

Due to deteriorating political relations, the fierce adversaries have only faced off in ICC multi-nation tournaments and have not played a bilateral cricket series in more than ten years.

The PCB would not accept security justifications for India’s reluctance to visit, according to a story published by Pakistani media on Tuesday.

In the last two years, New Zealand has made three trips to Pakistan, while England and Australia have done it twice and once, respectively.

The PCB had anticipated a reciprocal gesture for the Champions Trophy when Pakistan visited India for the ODI World Cup last year.

Next year, the Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9 in three different locations: Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

However, the standoff has delayed a final timetable that was supposed to be published this week, which PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi called unsatisfactory.

“It will be disappointing if they don’t come,” Naqvi, the interior minister, stated last week, adding that nearly every nation wants the tournament to be held in Pakistan.

“This shouldn’t be turned into a political issue, in my opinion. We will provide as many facilities as possible to each team. In reaction, Naqvi stated that Pakistan will think about withdrawing from the events in India.

“We would like to make it clear that India shouldn’t expect such kind gestures from us every time, as Pakistan has shown India great gestures in the past.”

India will co-host the Twenty20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026 and is scheduled to host the women’s ODI World Cup and Asia Cup the following year.