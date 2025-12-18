PCB names Pakistan squad for U19 tri-series, World Cup in Zimbabwe

Farhan Yousaf will continue to captain the Pakistan U19 cricket team as the national board on Thursday named the 15-member squad for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC U19 World Cup.

The tri-series — featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe — will be played from December 25 to January 6 and will serve as preparation for the U19 World Cup taking place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from Jan 15 to February 6, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today.

Both tournaments will be contested in the 50-over format.

Farhan is currently captaining Pakistan U19 at the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai, and will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on Dec 19.

The final of the eight-team tournament is scheduled for December 21.

“The only change to the 15-member squad from the Asia Cup is the inclusion of right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib, who replaces left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for the tri-series and the ICC U19 World Cup,” PCB said.

Pakistan U19 will play a minimum of four matches in the tri-series, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on Jan 6, the board added.

15-member squad:

Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

Non-traveling reserves:

Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Mohammad Huzaifa

Support staff:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (manager/mentor), Shahid Anwar (head coach/batting coach), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach.), Abrar Ahmed (trainer), Ubaidullah (physio), Ali Hamza (analyst)

Tri-series fixtures:

December 25: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Harare Sports Club

December 27: Afghanistan v Pakistan, Harare Sports Club

December 29: Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Prince Edward

December 31: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 2: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 4: Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Old Hararians Sports Club

January 6: Final, Old Hararians Sports Club

ICC U19 World Cup Pakistan’ fixtures:

January 16: Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 19: Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 22: Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 24 to February 1: Super 6 matches

February 3: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 4: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 6: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare