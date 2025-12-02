PCB names Pakistan squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai this month

Farhan Yousuf was named Pakistan’s skipper for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup with Usman Khan his deputy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The 50-over, eight-team tournament will be held in Dubai from December 12-21. Pakistan are in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3, while Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 and Sri Lanka.

“The eight-team tournament will provide Pakistan side with preparations ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6 2026,” the national board said.

At the last edition, Pakistan advanced to the semi-final before being knocked out by Bangladesh.

Pakistan will open their campaign on Dec 12 against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Their second group match is against India on Dec 14 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, while their final group fixture is against Qualifier 1 on Dec 16 at the same venue.

The semi-finals will be played tjree days later while the final will take place on Dec 21.

Farhan, who played for Pakistan in last year’s edition, recently led Lahore Region Whites in the National Men’s U19 Cup, scoring 369 runs from seven matches, including a century and two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Usman, who scored a century in the last edition of the tournament, played for FATA in the National Men’s U19 Cup. He scored 429 runs from seven matches, which included two centuries and a half-century.

The team will undergo a training camp in Karachi today onwards until their departure for Dubai.